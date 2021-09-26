David William Snowberger Sr., 71, of East Earl, passed away on September 22, 2021 at Zerbe Retirement Community. Born in Portage, Cambria County, he was the son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Garlets) Snowberger. He was the loving husband of Carmella A. (Caparella), with whom he married on August 16, 1975 and shared forty six loving years of marriage.
David was a graduate of Altoona Area High School. He had proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Lowe's in Elverson and worked there for many years.
He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and most of all spending time with his family and telling them stories.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by sons; David W. Snowberger, Jr. of Lancaster, Keith husband of Lauren Snowberger of Lancaster, Sean husband of Lisa Snowberger of Reinholds and Christopher husband of Luda Snowberger of Lancaster. Also surviving are grandchildren; Hunter, Katelyn, Brantsyn, Gavin and Jameson, five brothers and two sisters.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother and a sister.
A viewing will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland PA 17557. Inurnment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Groff High Funeral Home to defer any funeral expenses.