David William "Dave" Pinkerton, 71, of Lancaster, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on April 19th 2022. He was the loving husband of Christine (Arndt) Pinkerton, with whom he has spent nearly 50 fifty years of marriage. He was born in Lancaster to the late Charles and Mary Alice Pinkerton.
Dave worked as a machinist for C&D Technologies, where he dedicated 39 years. He attended King Street Church in Chambersburg, PA. He was an enthusiastic collector of model rockets and trains and enjoyed Indy car racing. He was an active participant in the Southern Pennsylvania Area Association of Rocketry (SPAAR) and the National Toy Train Collectors Association while also being a member of Raven Roost #56 of Lancaster. He was also a Scout Master of boy scout troop 83 in his earlier years and later became a Committee Member. Dave had a love of the outdoors- gardening, camping, and making his own maple syrup were some of his favorite things. Most of all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed greatly by his family and the community in which he lived.
In addition to his wife, Christine, Dave is also survived by his daughter Victoria Eleanor Pinkerton Hand (husband, Phillip); his son Joseph Victor Pinkerton (wife, Amy Beth); his sister Kathleen Louise Rogers (husband, Donald); and his grandchildren; Brittany, Cleon, Christian, Drew, and Robert; as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home one hour prior at 10:00 AM. To send the family online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
