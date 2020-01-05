David Whitted, 79, of Lancaster passed away 1/1/20 after only 3 weeks of medical complications! He did not like hospitals or doctor appointments and only went when he had serious medical problems and "had no choice." The end of David's life could hardly have worked out better.
He had a very nice apartment at Lancaster House North apartments since 2006. This was ONLY made possible by his very close and wonderful friend Miss Pat Miller who provided one meal a day as well as cleaning and laundry services.
His friend Chuck (of 14 yrs) enjoyed weekly visits with him and helped him get to needed medical appointments. David enjoyed his daily Soaps, Westerns and Sports Center talks. But his pride and joy were the Philadelphia teams especially the Eagles and Phillies but also the Sixers. He was fond of Tiger Woods as well as Penn State football and North Carolina basketball. He also received a trophy for bowling and also enjoyed dancing back in the day! He spent all of his day in front of his TV, in his comfortable recliner.
David was born 7/1/1940 to Loretta Mitchell & George Franklin in Hillsboro, NC.
He is predeceased by his parents, and an only brother, Haywood Franklin.
He is survived by his only remaining sibling Sandra Payne of upstate New York (who called him weekly), his daughters, Alisa Aikens and Regina Aikens both of NY, NY, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a niece, Contessa Robinson of Willingboro, NJ as well as other nieces and nephews. He leaves friends in Lancaster (Bill Sykes was a favorite) and especially at Lancaster House North.
His body was donated at his request to Science Care! He was not interested in a funeral.
David put his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, years ago. He was fond of Water Street Mission where he once stayed and thoroughly enjoyed the Overcomer's class he participated in!
Thanks to all who contributed to David's full life!
A living tribute »