David Wayne Singer, 57, of Reinholds, PA, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Celebration Villa of York. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Sandra J. Singer and the late Robert A. Singer, Sr.
David graduated McCaskey High School in Lancaster. He was a longtime employee of IBEW Local #743 as an Electrician.
In addition to his mother Sandra, he is survived by his two sisters, Lynne Farrell and Lori Romberger.
His brother, Robert A. Singer, Jr. also preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, 2PM at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends and family from 1PM-2PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to ProMedica Hospice of York, 3417 Concord Road, Suite C., York, PA 17402.
