David Wayne Brown, 57, of Lancaster, departed this life on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was the son of the late Willard and Virginia Brown.
He was born in Platersville, PA, Chester County. David attended Central Dauphin High School and Harrisburg Area Community College. On April 19, 2013, David married Patricia H Taylor.
David worked a variety of jobs in the service industry. His hobbies included motorcycle riding, landscaping, and home repairs. He was a kind person with a colorful personality. David was funny with a dry sense of humor and fun to be around. He was a great listener and often helped people.
He is survived by his daughters: Qualaunda and Qurona Toney. Brothers: Raymond and Dwayne Brown. Sisters: Dorothea Brown and Cookie Anna Williams-Plowden. Grandchildren; Raquan, Quiennesha, Sackiwa, David, Avery, and Quron. Nephews: Tony Chase and Raleake Heilman. And a host of family and friends.
Sleep in peace until we meet again. Your wife, Patricia
