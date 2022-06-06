David Walter Simmons, 76, of Strasburg, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Michelle (Ellingsworth) Simmons, with whom he shared 23 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Carrie (Watterson) and Elwood Simmons.
An area resident of Cochranville for over 50 years and Lancaster County for the past 25 years, he was a graduate of Octorara High School (64). He had worked at Prudential as an Insurance Agent, at Town Motors as a car salesman, and retired from the County of Chester, where he worked as an Inspector in the Department of Weights and Measures.
Dave enjoyed playing sports and especially watching Philly sports teams. He was inducted into the first Hall of Fame class of the SCCCSL in 1998. He bowled in many leagues in Lancaster County, bowling a few 300s in his lifetime. Dave coached Little League and was a PIAA umpire for over 20 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg. Dave always had orange Tic Tacs to share, and he loved his fur babies, especially Sammy and Kozmo.
He is survived by his three sons, Sean Simmons, husband of Jennifer, of Kennett Square, Joshua Simmons, husband of Nicki, of Lancaster, Randy Simmons, husband of Jeanna, of Parkesburg; step-children, Robert Clarke of Philadelphia and Amanda Clarke of Kennett Square; grandchildren, Morgan, Liam, Mackenzie, Olivia, Quinn and Declan; and siblings, Dennis Simmons, Joanne Franklin, Gary Simmons, and Jennifer Hadley.
Special thanks to Hospice caregivers Jonathan, Colleen, Kathy, Amanda, Amy, and Katie for their care and support. Please consider a donation in Dave's honor to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 4 PM from the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, with a viewing from 2:30 PM until 4 PM. Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
