David W. Work, Jr., 49, of Ephrata, passed away on November 17, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of David W. Work, Sr. and Thelma (Hillard) Force.
He was the loving husband of Deidre L. (Oberholtzer) Work, whom he married on September 3, 2005.
He served in the United States Navy and was a graduate of Pequea Valley High School. He was employed by Wellspan Ephrata Hospital as a security guard. He was an Eagle Scout and a firefighter for Lincoln Fire Company, Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, the former Ephrata Area Rescue #115, where he was a Lieutenant, and a former firefighter for Strasburg Fire Company.
David is survived by his wife: Deidre L. Work, his daughter: Mackenna J. Work, his father: David W. Work, Sr. husband of Carol Work, his mother: Thelma J. (Hillard) Force widow of Arthur Force. Also surviving are his step siblings: Michelle Fritz, Mark Shoenberger, Keith Shoenberger, David Force and Susan Reihl, and his puppy: Jax.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Guy and Anna Mae Gurtizen and Ralph and Reba Hillard and his stepsister: Carol Trissler.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a time of visitation held for one hour prior to the service and on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment will be held in Pequea Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mackenna's Education Fund, checks should be made out to Thelma Force in care of Mackenna Work's Education Fund and sent to Presence Bank, 695 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557.
The family would like to thank Wellspan Ephrata Hospital staff for their wonderful and compassionate care they provided to Dave during the past few months.