David W. Skaff October 29, 2022

It is with great sadness we announce David W. Skaff, 63 of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away at home on October 29th, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Dave was born September 9, 1959, to the late Wadih and Loretta (Moses) Skaff, of Plains, PA. He graduated from James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1977. He participated in football, baseball, and wrestling throughout his school career and was a member of his high school stage crew.
Dave will be missed dearly by his wife of 37 years Deborah Gross Skaff: sister, Frieda Skaff, of Plains, PA; brother George Skaff of Pittston, PA; mother-in-law, Jeanne Gross, of Wilkes-Barre, godson, Joseph Bowersox and numerous family, friends, coworkers and neighbors. His beloved dog Koko will miss his unconditional love, treats, and snuggles.
Dave's sound engineer career started while working with local musicians such as The Jerry Kelly Band and Dakota. For most of his career he worked at Clair Brothers, now Clair Global, Lititz, PA, as a senior staff engineer, systems engineer and monitor engineer. Dave also worked with Avid/Digidesign located in Daly City, California in 2006 as a live sound products specialist and established his own company DWS Audio Corp. in 2009 where he did design mix and consulting services to stage, studio, and broadcast clients until returning to Clair Global in 2011. He worked with many giants in the music industry including Queen, The B-52's, The Police, Kenny Rogers, REM, Bruce Springsteen, Led Zeppelin, Robert Plant, Paul Simon, The Steve Miller Band, Yes, Alicia Keys, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, U2, and most recently Jon Bon Jovi. He was also front of house engineer for Jewel, Ricky Martin and Madonna. In 2005 he won the Parnelli award for Monitor Mixer of the Year and the TEC Award for his work on U2 which celebrated just one of the many awards Dave achieved throughout his very distinguished career. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional character, true integrity and mastery of his craft.
Dave traveled around the world throughout his career. He is fondly remembered as a consummate professional, with an engaging smile, someone who enjoyed sharing his knowledge and experience as well as telling a good story. He was a dearly beloved son, brother, husband, and friend. He had a love for music, was an avid wine connoisseur, loved to cook and travel with his wife Deb. In his recent battle with pancreatic cancer, Dave showed us the power of love, strength and courage.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wadih and Loretta Skaff, father-in-law, Millard Gross, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Funeral Service with Trisagion prayers will be held at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA at 10:30 AM Saturday November 5, 2022. Family and friends may call at the church from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church Cemetery, Hanover PA. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, 20 S. Main Street, Plains, PA, 18705.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations (toward research on pancreatic cancer) to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan), and/or Saint Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church for liturgical items in memory of Dave.
