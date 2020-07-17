David W. Simmers, 72, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Lebanon County, unexpectedly went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at his home due to natural causes. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late William F. and Marian L. Borgner Simmers. He was the husband of Joyce E. Zimmerman Simmers for 47 years on October 21.
David was a member of LCBC-Manheim Campus where he had served on the medical team and was a greeter. He was a 1966 graduate of Cedar Crest High School and Reading School of Nursing where he trained as a registered nurse. He spent his career as a registered nurse in the mental health field. He excelled in technical and leadership skills. David was Director of Nursing at Rheems Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Philhaven, and the former Edgewater Center in Harrisburg, as well as at two personal care homes. He recently retired from Weis Pharmacy in Elizabethtown where he was a pharmacy technician.
David was a man of quick wit, a wordsmith, and always was looking for an opportunity to offer a clever pun. His favorite television shows were M.A.S.H., Hogan's Heroes, and Dr. Pol. In addition to playing golf, he enjoyed watching Eagles and Penn State football.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer E., wife of Jason P. Fussaro of Elizabethtown, parents of Austin, Alexander, and Aislynn Tweed; and Jillian R., wife of Karl N. Diffenderfer, of Maytown, parents of Aidan, Arctura, Heaton, and Arianna; and a step granddaughter, Giana Fussaro. He is also survived by four siblings, Kathleen Carpenter and Diane Light, both of Palmyra, Michael, husband of Monica Simmers, of Cornwall, and Daniel Simmers, of Lebanon.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Risser's Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests during a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 12:30 PM until the time of the service. Masks are encouraged. Guests not intending to stay for the service please try to visit early to maximize social distancing. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Dayspring Christian Academy, 120 College Avenue, Mountville, PA 17554. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
