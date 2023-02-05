David W. Shenk, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 31, at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA.
He married the love of his life, Grace Witmer, in 1959, with whom he shared 63 years of partnership. He was blessed by their children: Karen (Merv), Doris (Caleb), Jonathan (Cynthia), and Timothy (Christine). He loved his seven grandchildren: Chloe, Sofia, Gabriel, Dulce, Vanessa, Amani and Maia. David was predeceased by his parents, J. Clyde and Alta (Barge) Shenk, and his stepmother Miriam (Wenger) Shenk, a brother Joseph Shenk and a sister Anna Kathryn Eby. Two brothers remain, John Shenk and Daniel Shenk, sister-in-law Edith Shenk (Dennis) Kuhns, stepbrothers Daniel (Thelma) Wenger, Wilmer (Miriam) Wenger and stepsister Annetta (Harold) Miller. He was born in Shirati, Tanzania, son of missionaries.
David was a graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School; Eastern Mennonite University with a B.S. in Social Studies and Theology; New York University with an M.A. in Social Studies Education and from New York University with a Ph.D. in Religious Studies Education and Anthropology.
David and Grace moved to New York City (1959) where David was director of the Mennonite Voluntary Service Center for two years, then on to Lancaster Mennonite High School (1961) where he was instructor in Bible and History for two years. In 1963 David, Grace and family moved to Somalia, where David served as Director of Education for ten years under Eastern Mennonite Missions. This is where David and Grace's ministry with the Islamic world began. Beginning in 1973, the family lived in Nairobi, Kenya for six years where David was a Kenyatta University College lecturer, a Nairobi Mennonite Church pastor, and an Islamic Ministries coordinator.
The family returned to the United States in 1979, where David served as Home Ministries director for seven years followed by International Ministries director for eleven years, both at Eastern Mennonite Missions. In 1998, David and Grace moved to Lithuania where David was Academic Dean at Lithuania Christian College, Klaipeda, for four years. In 2002 upon their return from Lithuania, David served as Global Islamic Ministries Consultant with Eastern Mennonite Missions for 19 years. He was author and/or co-author of 18 books. He was a member of Mountville Mennonite Church where he pastored from 1980-1986.
David was a visionary whose lifelong passions were dialogue, witness, peacemaking, and hospitality, all centered in Jesus. He had a welcoming smile that invited conversation. He enjoyed anthropological engagement with Muslim and Christian scholars from around the world and was committed to interreligious dialogue. He loved his family and arranged for his children and grandchildren to visit their roots in East Africa.
Those who experienced David's company saw a man always seeking his fullest life. Eager and enthusiastic for adventure, David loved safaris, stormy weather, morning jogs, and snorkeling with his family in the Indian Ocean. He embraced life with such confidence and faith, little could dissuade him from greeting every person after a crowded church service, from driving to preach during an impending blizzard, from exploring a hippo-filled lake with a faulty motorboat, from churning the homemade ice cream maker until it broke-yet again. His energy and curiosity kept him traveling the world until he was 80 years old-teaching and preaching with gusto. Even in his final days one could hear him mouthing sermons and speeches, his spirit always overflowing.
David's memorial service and visitation will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. The visitation will take place on Friday evening, February 17, from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday morning, February 18, from 9:15-10:30 a.m. The memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be live streamed on the Funeral Home website on the date of the service. There will be a private viewing and interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eastern Mennonite Missions, P. O. Box 8617, Lancaster, PA 17604 for the David and Grace Shenk Legacy Endowment Fund which supports ongoing Muslim and Christian dialogue.
For online condolences and to view the live stream of the service, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com