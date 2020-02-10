David W. Roseboro, 96, of Peach Bottom went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Paoli, PA.
He lived a great, full life. He was an Eagle Scout, a WWII Battle of the Bulge Combat Army Veteran, and married his high school sweetheart. He was a graduate of West Chester University and University of Pennsylvania, taught high school Health and Physical Education, and coached many high school sports. While in Arizona, he coached a high school basketball team to win the State Championship. He was an avid bow and small game hunter, a creative woodworker, and an avid reader. In retirement, he served as President of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge group of Lancaster, PA, and also served as President of the Octorara Art Association.
He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Helen Roseboro. He is survived by his daughters Linda and Patricia and five grandchildren, as well as 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery with full military honors. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
A living tribute »