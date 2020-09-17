David W. Raudabaugh, 80, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Martha (Bennett) Raudabaugh. David was the husband of the late Madalyn C. "Madge" (Pavlic) Raudabaugh who passed away on May 19, 2014.
David proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Able Construction in 2008 after 53 years of service as a machine operator. A very practical man, he had the ability to stop and talk to anybody. David loved the outdoors and enjoyed NASCAR, hunting, and trips to Lewes, DE creating memories with his family.
David is survived by a daughter, Natalie Winegarden, wife of Gene of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Kristopher Raudabaugh, Tyler Raudabaugh, husband of Renee, David Winegarden, husband of Christina and Nathan Raudabaugh; two great-grandchildren, Eli Raudabaugh and Daisy Winegarden; a brother, Richard Raudabaugh; a half-brother, Robert Williams; and two half-sisters, Peggy Cosgrove and Vickie Smith. He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Raudabaugh.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon VA Hospital Patient Fund, 1700 S Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042 or the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com