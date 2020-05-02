David W. Pugh, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on April 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Dave grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA and was a graduate of G.A.R. Memorial High School class of 1960, with whom he shared in their monthly meetings and get-togethers until his move to Lancaster in 2017. He served in the U.S.A.F. from 1960-1964 then began his career as a sheet metal worker, Local 44, until retiring in 2004.
Dave was a member of the Masonic Order, Irem Temple Shrine, Caldwell Consistory and was a past president of the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Chanters Association.
David is survived by his wife, Catherine (Shea), son, David (fiancée Kathy Canarini), daughte,r Karen Gallo (Vincent), sister, Maggie Pugh of Lancaster, brothe,r Donald and grandson, Michael.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospital for Children P.O. box 863765 Orlando, FL 32886 or to a charity of one's choice. To leave the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
