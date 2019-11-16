David W. Ober, III, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13th at Hospice of Mt. Joy, PA. He was the loving husband of Madge (Peggy) Ober for 47 years. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on January 23, 1945 to David W. Ober, Jr., and Catherine Ryan Holahan, he graduated from Central Dauphin High School in 1963 and went on to receive his teaching degree from Central Methodist University in Missouri. He received his Master's degree in Education from Millersville University. While at Central Methodist, Dave helped establish and train the school's first volunteer fire department.
Dave taught social studies in his early tenure as a teacher at Penn Manor High School. He later introduced psychology to the curriculum and taught that until his retirement. Dave loved teaching and loved his students. He took great joy in following their lives after graduation.
Dave loved to travel. He took many of his students to Europe during the summer. Dave and Peggy spent many years traveling together to the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, and Greece, along with Alaska and the Caribbean. His children remember fun times with him in Chincoteague, VA.
Dave was an avid train collector, with an impressive layout, and a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Dave was a proud and loving father to his four children, and their families: Lori Yeager, wife of Michael, and their children Kyle and Brianna Yeager, all of Lancaster; Leighanne Selden, wife of Nathan, of Bethlehem; Jennifer Ober, and husband John Ginkel, currently living in Tajikistan; and Erik Ober, married to Evelynn, and their children, Kaden, Kasen, Kielynn, Karsen and Kinsley, of South Dakota. Dave is also survived by a brother-in-law, Daniel Ditzler and his wife, Doris, both of Washington Boro, and a brother-in-law John Schultz, Willow Street. Also surviving are many of his nieces and nephews, whom he loved.
Dave is predeceased by his parents, his sister, Marilyn Little of Concord, NC, his sisters-in-law Elissa Schultz, and Dianne Heberlein, brother-in-law, Richard Heberlein, and his mother-in-law Marianne Ditzler.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6-8 PM, and again on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 10-11 AM at the Charles F Snyder Funeral Home, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 AM. Kansas City Chiefs gear is welcome, though we understand this is Eagles territory. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Penn Manor Education Foundation. Our goal is to create a scholarship in Dave's honor. Checks may be mailed to Penn Manor Education Foundation, PO Box 1001, Millersville, PA 17551. You may also contribute online at www.pennmanoredfoundation.org/donate/. Please note Dave Ober Memorial with your donation. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com