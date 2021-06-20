David W. Murphy, 60, of Lititz, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at UPMC Lititz, Monday, June 14, 2021. Born in Royal Oak, MI, he was the son of the late Wayne D. and Judith A. (Morris) Murphy.
Dave graduated in 1979 from Manheim Township High School after spending time growing up in Michigan, Germany, Wisconsin and Ohio. Dave then continued his education, beginning at California University of Pennsylvania, then graduating and receiving his bachelor's degree in Economics from Millersville University in 1997. Dave had a 23-year career with Urban Outfitters, where he took much pride in his work. He impacted everyone there with his knowledge, problem solving, and genuine care for his employees and coworkers.
Dave was an avid cyclist, who enjoyed participating in the Multiple Sclerosis City to Shore Ride, and other various organized rides throughout Lancaster County and beyond. He had a passion for reading books and the newspaper. He planned vacations around bike rides, visiting the homes of authors, and other places of interest, especially while being outdoors in nature. Dave made many special memories with his family at the beach and traveling with his sister. He loved listening to National Public Radio including ‘Car Talk' and ‘Wait, Wait Don't Tell Me' on NPR. He had a lifelong love for dogs, beginning with his childhood dog, Goliath, and continuing through today for his son Patrick's goldendoodle, Buddy. Dave loved helping with projects around the house, including working on cars, painting, deck building, and any other activities where a helpful hand could support others.
David is survived by his wife Julie, and his three children: daughter Jennifer Y. Murphy of Lancaster, PA; son Patrick W. Murphy, husband of Lauren, of Lititz, PA; and son Christopher K. Murphy, of Greenville, SC. He was the proud grandparent to one granddaughter, Evangeline P. Murphy, of Lititz. He is also survived by his sister, Linda A. Berger, wife of Daniel, Lancaster, PA, and their children, Daniel Jr. and Kimberly. Dave also cherished a wonderful boon companion friendship with his best friend Pete Baingridge and his wife Diane.
A memorial service to honor Dave will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Dave's memory to Peter Bainbridge's Bike MS: City to Shore Ride page or WITF- NPR National Public Radio.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com