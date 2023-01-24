David W. Hoffmeier, Jr.

David W. "Dave" Hoffmeier, Jr., of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 with his mother by his side. He was under the care of Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Deborah L. (Peace) Monk, of Quarryville, and the late David W. Hoffmeier, Sr.
Dave was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 2000. Following high school, he attended H.A.C.C. and studied business management. Over the years, Dave found employment as a machine operator for various companies.
Dave could be described as a sports fanatic and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Finding enjoyment in the outdoors, he loved to go fishing, loved spending time on the water, and he looked forward to camping. Dave was a positive individual, always seeing the best in others and looking to the bright side of life. He cared about people, went above and beyond, and he took a laid-back approach to life, taking time to listen. Dave was especially close with his mother and did his best to look after her.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiance, Amy, and her daughter Sophia, of New Providence; sisters, Paula, wife of John, of Washington Boro, and Jennifer, of Landisville. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert Monk, and his nephew, Jeremiah.
A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566, with a viewing at the church from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Quarryville Cemetery.
