David W. Hart, 60 of Coatesville passed away on October 19, 2019 at the Chester County Hospital in West Chester. He was the loving husband of Tina Dmytryk Hart for 22 years.
Born in Coatesville, he was the son of Helena Lewis Hart and the late William Hart. A graduate of Coatesville Area High School, he later worked at Urban Outfitters in Gap. David was a life member of the Christiana Fire Company.
David was a sports fan, rooting for the Phillies and the Eagles. His love of Ford vehicles was something that he passed onto his family. He was a family man with a kind heart. He loved his Wawa coffee and eating his favorite meals.
David is survived, in addition to his wife and mother, by his son, David Hart, Jr., two grandchildren and his siblings Terri and husband Steve Mattson of Gap, Virginia Hart of Narvon and Dennis Hart and wife Julie of Ephrata; and his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 28th at 11 AM at Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St., Parkesburg, with a viewing from 9 until 11 AM. Interment will follow at Glen Run Cemetery of Atglen.
