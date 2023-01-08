David W. Gray, 58, of Marietta, formerly of Denver, passed away at home Thursday, January 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster, David was the oldest son of S. David & Rosanna (Heilinger) Gray.
Davey grew up in Denver and attended Cocalico High School. For over 20 years he worked at the former Dutchman Truck Service in Denver. Then moving to Marietta, he spent the last 20 years working as the Parts Manager for Good Transport Services, Inc. in Columbia. He valued the relationships he had built over the years with his co-workers and truckdrivers. Davey was a dedicated father and was lovingly attentive to his special-needs son. Together, they enjoyed driving around town on Saturdays just looking at the neighborhood and local stores. In his younger days, Davey enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and rebuilt several old Harley Davidsons and Indian motorcycles. He earned a Harley Davidson mechanic certificate for taking the H.D. mechanics classes. Davey had a lot of friends, he loved his family, and was a genuine good guy.
In addition to his parents, Davey is survived by his son, Conner Gray of Bainbridge; two brothers, Darren W., husband of Kim Gray of Adamstown and Dean W. Gray of Ephrata; a niece, Jessica, wife of Juan Serrano; and many cousins.
A visitation will be held on Thurs., Jan. 12th from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), and a Time-of-Sharing will begin at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Research Institute at www.autism.org/donate. www.goodfuneral.com