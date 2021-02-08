David W. Glick, 85, of 250 A Zooks Lane, Leola, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence. Born in Upper Leacock Township, he was the son of the late Levi S. and Annie Stoltzfus Glick. He was the husband of Mary G. King Glick. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: a daughter, Marian K. wife of Chester G. Zook of Leola; five grandchildren; siblings, Jacob S. husband of Mary Stoltzfus Glick of Paradise, Rachel M. Glick, Fannie B. Glick both of Ronks, Benjamin L. husband of Anna Esh Glick of Gap; sisters-in-law, Katie Glick of Loysville and Amanda Lantz Glick of Lititz. He was preceded in death by brothers, Emery and Melvin Glick and a sister, Sarah King.
The funeral will be private with interment in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
A living tribute »