David W. Eberly, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Fairmount Homes Inc.
He was born in Terre Hill to the late Harvey and Lydia (Weaver) Eberly and was the husband of the late Lorraine S. (Hirneisen) Eberly who passed away in 2021.
He was a member of Mellingers Lutheran Church. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, traveling, and reading.
David worked as a cement mix driver for the former Kurtz Bros.
David is survived by 2 daughters, Tamala J., wife of Robert Bos of Albuquerque, NM, Denise L., wife of Lawrence Good, Jr. of Souderton, PA; 5 grandchildren, Alex Bos, Will, husband of Bailey Bos, Lauren, wife of Dan Kratz, Lydia Good, David Good; a great-grandson, James; 2 siblings, Anna Horning and Elva Martin; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Eberly.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 6 siblings, Levi Eberly, Vera Zimmerman, Ruth Hurst, and Alvin Eberly, Amos Eberly, and Mahlon Eberly.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Mellingers Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.