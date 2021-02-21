Dave Vaughn died peacefully in his room at Westminster Canterbury on February 14, surrounded by his children and their spouses. He was born in Oak Park Illinois in 1932 to Helen Hill Vaughn and William Edward Vaughn. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Vaughn-Edmonds and son, Rob Vaughn, son-in-law, Bill Edmonds, his daughter-in-law, Margi Sanderson Vaughn and four grandchildren: David Vaughn, Mariah Vaughn, Chris Edmonds and Drew Edmonds.
Because Dave's father's job with American Can Company led to multiple moves, Dave attended six schools in six consecutive years. He entered Hackley Preparatory School where he loved the motto, "Enter here to be and find a friend." He and his wife spent their life living this motto.
At Hackley, Dave was an esteemed athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. He continued playing basketball at Hamilton College and for the Navy. He was also an avid golfer and a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Philadelphia Eagles. He graduated from college in 1954 and enrolled in the Navy Officer Candidate School (as a First Lieutenant). He served two years in Washington, DC with the National Security Agency.
In 1956, he was hired by J.L. Clark as a Management Trainee and retired in 1995. During his sales career, Dave was honored twice as Salesman of the Year for his acquisition of accounts such as Nabisco, M&M, and Hershey Foods.
In 1959, Dave met his very spirited wife, Mary Holmes Kauffman. They were married in her "very hot and steamy living room" on August 20, 1960. Two children, Holly and Rob, arrived two and four years later. Dave and Mary Holmes raised their family in Lancaster Pennsylvania, where Dave was involved in Highland Presbyterian Church as an Elder for many years. He also volunteered for the Lancaster Day Care Center and served on the Board for the Samaritan Counseling Center. Dave loved Lancaster, in particular the downtown market, the Amish fellowship, and the rolling farmland.
Dave will be remembered by his family. His grandchildren describe him using these words: engaging and engaged, impeccable dressed, joyful, kind, compassionate and generous.
Donations can be made to the Samaritan Counseling Center at Highland Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, or Westminster Canterbury Foundation in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »