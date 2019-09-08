David V. Wagner, 53, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, September 6, 2019. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Luke T. Wagner and Josephine (Lilek) Wagner.
David was a 1982 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. He enjoyed working with his hands as a handyman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Tim Wagner, of Lebanon and Kevin Wagner, of Lancaster; three children; and two nieces and three nephews.
Memorial Services for David will be held at 3PM, Friday, September 13, 2019, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1PM to 3PM. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com