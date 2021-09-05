David V. Landry, 89, of Mastersonville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Moose River, ME, he was the son of the late Richard and Alice Duquette Landry. He was the loving husband of Verna R. Klinedinst Landry.
David was a tool grinder for 40 plus years at the Fuller Company, Manheim. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim and Lancaster Lutheran Historical Society. David was also a member and volunteered at Mastersonville Fire Company. He enjoyed hunting, photography, traveling and he loved to spend time with his family. David proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Intrepid.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Diane Cotner, Manheim, Carl Landry, Lancaster, Carol wife of Jim Landeck, Salunga, and two grandsons, Jason Landry and Michael Abernathy. He was also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins, David was preceded in death by three sisters, Ita Clinch, Iline Glatfelter and Mary Pauline Landry, and two brothers, Marcel and Ben Landry.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's graveside service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Sunhill Road, Manheim, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in David's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or Mastersonville Fire Company, 2121 Meadow View Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com