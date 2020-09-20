A memorial service for David Thorne Holland, Sr., who passed away on June 20, 2020 will take place at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 3 at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster PA, where the family will begin receiving guests at 12:15 PM. Guests are welcome to either be inside the church social distancing or participate from the cloister outside. Masks are required for all guests. For those guests preferring to attend virtually, the service will be Live Streamed at Saintjameslancaster.org/livestream.
