David T. Brown, 65, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID-19 at LGH, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Harry D. Brown, Jr. and Elizabeth F. (Dorwart) Brown. He was the loving husband of Debra (Hilt) Brown with whom he shared over 44 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and later went on to attend Harrisburg Area Community College and Penn State University. David enjoyed a 26-year career with the Lancaster City Police Department, serving as a patrolman, Officer Friendly within the city schools and finished his career as a detective in the Juvenile Division. After retiring from Lancaster City, Dave served as an instructor of Law Enforcement and Forensics at Dauphin County Technical School for 18 years. Throughout both of Dave's careers, he was well loved by the kids and made a huge impact on their lives.
He was the most selfless, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother who was the rock that held the family together. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time at the beach with his family, watching his grandchildren at their sporting events, and treasured the simple times with family and friends. He was such a funny, good guy, providing daily laughter for his wife…..funniest guy she knew!
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jason D. Brown, husband of Gretchen of Lancaster, two daughters, Melanie B. Drennen of Millersville, Lindsey A. Salsbury, wife of Lee of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren, Dylan, Natalie, Molly, Morgan, Nathan, and Will; three sisters, Barbara Bishop, wife of Gary of Lancaster, Janice Sangrey, wife of Barry of Lititz, Diane Little, wife of Michael of AR, and loving brother-in-law, Bob Hilt of Ephrata, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
A Service celebrating Dave's Life will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the funeral home and again from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Friday, prior to service. Livestream will also be accessible for those wishing to attend but incapable of doing so. The live stream link will appear on David's obituary page on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), in support of his grandson, Willie, 200 Vesey St., 28 th Floor, New York, NY 10281 or visit https://www2.jdrf.org
