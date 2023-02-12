David Steven McLain

David S. "Dave" McLain, 79, of Pine Grove, PA, passed away at the Lebanon VA Hospice Unit on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Frank X. Sr. and Mary A. (Skiles) McLain.
Dave was a graduate of JP McCaskey High School and worked as a salesman for various plumbing supply companies. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps serving 4 years during the Vietnam war, and was honorably discharged in 1965. Dave enjoyed traveling and scuba diving, and boating on the Chesapeake.
Dave is survived by his 3 step-children, Tracy Stauffer (David, Sr.), Tabs Rightnour, and Karen Barkume, and his sister Ruth Hull (David). He was preceded in death by his 5 brothers, Frank Jr., Robert, James, Theodore, and Richard.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dave's name can be made to VA Lebanon Healthcare System, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Bldg 18, Lebanon, PA 17042. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.