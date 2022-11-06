David Samuel Zubatsky, 83, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He shared 50 years of marriage with his wife Marie (Nollman) Zubatsky. A dedicated and caring husband, and good friend, David was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Irving and Eva (Koppel). David received his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois in Library Administration in 1982 and subsequently was Director of Library Services at Millersville Universitys McNairy Library from 1985-2007, when he retired. Both a philatelist and a nationally known genealogist, David authored an acclaimed book on genealogy, Sourcebook for Jewish Genealogies and Family Histories (1996), as well as books on Latin American authors including his first book, Latin American Literary Authors (1986), followed by Spanish, Catalan, and Galician Literary Authors of the Twentieth Century (1992), and Spanish, Catalan, and Galician Literary Authors of the Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century (1995). Always interested in history and culture, David wrote Jewish Autobiographies and Biographies (1989).
David and Marie also made three endowments to Millersville University for the purchase of books for 20th Century Art History, the Dr. David and Marie Zubatsky Fund for International Studies and for books in Judaic Studies. David was a person of great intellect who was a prolific reader of history, art and literature. He enjoyed art museums, theater, film, the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, opera and documentaries, especially on PBS. He frequently attended performances with Marie at the Fulton Theater, the Ware Center, as well as the Dutch Apple Dinner Theater. David was active in Quest for Learning where he served on its Board. He was also a member of Lancaster Torch Club where he presented papers in later years.
Donations in David's honor can be made to either McNairy Library and Learning Forum at Millersville University, 9 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551 or to The Humanity Gift Registry at 130 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, or a charity of the donor's choice. A gathering in David's memory will be scheduled at a later time. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
A living tribute »