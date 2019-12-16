David S. Wild, Sr., 78, of New Providence, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. Binkley Wild, having celebrated fifty-six years of marriage in March.
He was the Secretary/Treasurer and Co-Owner of the former James F. Wild Auto Parts, 345 North Queen Street, Lancaster, which was established in 1911 by his grandfather.
Born January 31, 1941 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James F. Wild, Jr. and Constance (Longenecker) Wild. David had attended New Providence Church of God, New Providence.
David will be lovingly missed by his wife, Sandra; two children: David S. Wild, Jr., married to Jennifer, of Quarryville, and Kristy Wild, of Lebanon; three grandchildren: Alysha Gressley, David S. Wild III, and Lyla Rose Wild; one sister, Beverly Bauer. Additionally, he is survived by a very special God given family: Nancy Hess Lohss, married to Fred Lohss and their children: Becca Hess and Joshua Hess. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James "Jim" F. Wild III (2012). David's late canine companion, "Boomer," was a big part of his life.
David will be forever remembered as a great husband and greatest father in the world. His grandchildren were the loves of his life. David loved life and his family. To him, family was especially important. David was loved by everyone who met him.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend David's Celebration of Life Service from the New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560 on Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the New Providence Church of God on Wednesday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in David's memory to: Celebrate Recovery, c/o New Providence Church of God, or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA in charge of arrangements. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
