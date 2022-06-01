David S. Wentling, 75, a resident of Columbia Cottage, Wyomissing, passed away at the home on Monday, May 23, 2022. Born in Reading, Dave was the only child of the late Lester H. and Kathryn Spahn Wentling. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and spent 2 years stationed on the Sea of Japan. Upon returning home, he moved to New Holland and began his career as an accountant for CNH, where he worked for 30 years until retiring in 2000. Dave enjoyed golfing on the weekends, and anything sports related. He frequented the New Holland Legion to spend time with friends and yell at the Phillies and the Eagles games with them. He had a great sense of humor and could always be counted on for a (not always appropriate) joke or two.
He is survived by a son, Adam, husband of Amy (Sensenig) Wentling of Denver, PA; a daughter, Jessica, wife of Barry Dunlap of Colorado Springs, CO, and five grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the back room of the New Holland American Legion (Conestoga Post 662) on Sunday, June 5th from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Everyone is welcome to stop by to pay respects and share stories. Light refreshments will be served. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
