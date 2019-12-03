David S. Stoltzfus, 60, of 205 Creamery Rd., Coatesville, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Brandywine Hospital, Coatesville. Born in Christiana, he was the son of the late Samuel K. and Susie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 6 children, Linda Marie married to Samuel Arlan Esh, Paradise, Ervin Lee married to Becky Esh Stoltzfus, Samuel Earl married to Sadie Mae Beiler Stoltzfus, John Matthew married to Katie Mae Riehl Stoltzfus, all of Coatesville, Mary Beth married to Jerre Nathaniel Esh, Christiana, Marlin James Stoltzfus, at home; 9 grandchildren; step-mother, Sylvia Glick Stoltzfus; 8 siblings, Fannie married to Joe Zook, Gap, Elizabeth married to the late Elmer King, New Holland, Anna Mary married to Benjamin Stoltzfus, Gap, Chester married to Barbie Esch Stoltzfus, Ronks, Samuel married to Martha Allgyer Stoltzfus, Gap, Naomi married to Amos Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Catherine married to Stephen King, Gordonville, Leroy married to Verna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Gap; brother-in-law, Mel married to Mary Glick Zook, Gordonville. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sadie Ruth Zook.
Funeral services will be held from the home farm at 365 Martin's Corner Rd., Coatesville, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Beacon Light Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »