David S. Smucker, 87, of 163 Snake Lane, Kinzers, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at his home. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Eli B. and Lydia Stoltzfus Smucker. He was the husband of Susie Stoltzfus Smucker. A farmer, David was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 7 children, Daniel married to Anna Stoltzfus Smucker, Narvon, Mary Ann married to Christian Stoltzfus, Ronks, Eli married to Cheryl Lynn Evans Smucker, Lancaster, Sadie married to Aaron Stoltzfus, Kinzers, John married to Mary Ann Fisher Smucker, Martinsburg, OH, Lena married to Chester Stoltzfus, Lykens, Lillian married to Jesse Stoltzfus, Narvon; 44 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Susie Dienner, Gap, Abner married to Sadie Smucker, New Holland, Sadie Lapp, Gordonville, Katie married to John Stoltzfus, Leola; sisters-in-law, Annie Smucker, Gordonville, Malinda Smucker, New Holland. He was preceded in death by: a grandson, Marlin Stoltzfus; siblings, Amanda, Jacob, Mary, Leah, John, Reuben, Leroy, Eli, Naomi, Amos, Lydia, Anna; brothers-in-law, Daniel Dienner, Moses Lapp.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Dry Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
