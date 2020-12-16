David S. Smucker, 76, of 340 E. Black Creek Rd., East Earl, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Uniontown Hospital. Born in E. Earl, he was the son of the late Amos and Sarah (Stoltzfus) Smucker. He was the husband of Emma L. (Stoltzfus) Smucker. A retired dairy farmer, Mr. Smucker was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: 10 children, Fannie Ruth married to Amos Fisher, Strasburg, Stevie married to Amanda (Esh), E. Earl, Sarann married to Stevie Stoltzfus, White Horse, Rachel married to Ephraim Esch, Gap, Sam married to Sadie Mae (Beiler), Kinzers, Martha married to Henry Esh, Jr., Coatesville, David Jr. married to Ruth (Graber), E. Earl, Jesse married to Verna (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, Melvin married to Becca (Ebersol), Gordonville, Mahlon married to Lovina (King), Kinzers; 67 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Naomi), Benuel (Lovina), Elmer (Fannie), Jonas (Anna Mary), Sally (Amos Beiler), Mary (Ivan Stoltzfus), Rebecca (Christ Beiler), Miriam (Aaron King), Barbara (Elmer King); sister-in-law, Mary Smucker; brother-in-law, Abner King. He was preceded in death by: three grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Annie (Dienner) Smucker; brother, Amos; sisters, Rachel Stoltzfus and Katie King. Keep Family in Prayers.
Funeral Services: private from the late home with interment following in Mast Cemetery, Morgantown. Furman's – Leola
