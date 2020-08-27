David S. Nolt, 90, formerly on New Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2016 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata. His wife, Vera M. (Martin) Nolt, survives.
David was the son of the late Noah and Anna (Sensenig) Nolt and had been a farmer and had a home improvement business, Eagle Exteriors.
He was a member of Pequea Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference, where he used his love of singing as a song leader. He was also an EMT for New Holland Ambulance for many years. He was blessed to have grandchildren following in his steps in singing and song leading and in the medical profession.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five daughters: Doris Martin (Irvin), New Holland, Sandra Martin (Luke), Lititz, Charlene Reiff (Glenn), Lititz, Cheryl Weiler, (Lester), New Holland, Julia Musser (Donald), Lebanon, 29 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, four siblings: Willis Nolt (Margaret), Marian Hursh (Ivan), Elva Seibel (Irvin), Kathryn Martin (Mervin), and two sisters-in-law: Anna Nolt and Martha Nolt. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jonas Nolt and Marvin Nolt.
His funeral will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Pequea Mennonite Church with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Jeremy Martin, Marlin Zimmerman and Paul Newswanger officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Martindale Reception Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata on Sunday from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
