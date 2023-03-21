David S. Metzler, 82, of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Holtwood, he was the son of the late Isaac H. Metzler and the late Grace (Stauffer) Metzler. He was the loving husband of Mary Lou "Midge" (Warfel) Metzler for 62 years.
David worked as a Diesel Mechanic and was a member of Rawlinsville United Methodist Church for 50 years. In his younger years, he was a member of the Rawlinsville Fire Co. David loved riding his motorcycle, traveling, family gatherings, especially Sunday dinners and hosting the annual Thanksgiving dinner with his siblings.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by 3 children: David K. (Fran) Metzler, Marta Althouse (Tom Herr) and Paula Webb (Josh); 6 grandchildren: Morgan Metzler, Ashley Metzler, Justin Althouse (Lindsey), Kerri Hough (Bryson), Brendan Webb and Cam Webb; 1 great-grandson, Levi Hough and a baby girl Althouse due in April. He is also survived by 4 sisters: Dorothy Lapp, Mary Clements, Ruth Banner, Bertha Ressler; and 4 brothers: Isaac, Benjamin (Velma), William "Pete" (Judy), and Donald; and a sister-in-law, Bernice Metzler. He was preceded in death by a baby sister, Grace; a brother, John; sisters-in-law, Ida and Frances; and brothers-in- law: John Lapp, Haines Clements, Craig Banner, and Edward Ressler.
A Memorial Service will take place at Rawlinsville United Methodist Church, 1043 Truce Road, Holtwood, PA on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Art Rettew officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m.
Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rawlinsville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 40, Holtwood, PA 17532 or to the Rawlinsville Fire Co., P.O. Box 1, Holtwood, PA 17532. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Memories can be shared at:
