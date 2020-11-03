David S. McFalls, 49, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, surrounded by the love of his wife and best friend Yahna and their three children Liam, Loghan, and Finn.
Born in Lancaster, Dave was a graduate of Manheim Township High School and Kutztown University, and he taught Art at Cocalico High School. Dave is survived by his parents Charles E. and Davene D. (Forrest) McFalls of Lancaster, his wife of 26 years Yahna L. (Conroy) McFalls, and their children Liam McFalls of Massachusetts and Loghan McFalls and Finn McFalls, both of Ephrata. Also surviving is his sister Molly Donia of West Chester.
Memorial information is being shared at www.caringbridge.org/visit/davidsean.
