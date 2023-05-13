David S. Graybill, 67, formerly of Manheim, peacefully went to his eternal home with his Savior Jesus, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at The Gardens at Stevens. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late B. Carl Graybill and Elaine Biemesderfer Graybill Reem.
Brought up in St Paul's Lutheran Church, Penryn and most recently attended East Fairview Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Phillies.
Surviving are two sisters, Debra Groff, of Mountville, Cindy wife of Tim Kauffman, of Landisville, and two nephews.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Penryn Cemetery.
