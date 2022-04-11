David S. Gerhart, 62, of Reinholds, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Charles W. and Mary G. (Martin) Gerhart.
David worked as a diesel mechanic for New Enterprise. He enjoyed Drag Racing at Maple Grove.
David is survived by 8 siblings, Earl (Cindy) Gerhart, Glen Gerhart, Joyce (Marvin) Texter, Dale Gerhart, Larry Gerhart, John Gerhart, Dennis (Lori) Gerhart, and Mark Gerhart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jay Gerhart.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »