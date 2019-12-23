David S. Fisher, 76, of 2828A Lincoln Hwy. E., Ronks, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Samuel S. and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Fisher. He was the husband of Rebecca Stoltzfus Fisher. A retired farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 10 children, Annie married to Jacob Lapp, Verna married to Amos Stoltzfus, both of Platteville, WI, Samuel married to Fannie Stoltzfus Fisher, Ronks, Elizabeth married to Christian Esh, David married to Mattie Blank Fisher, both of Glen Rock, Stephen married to Savilla Zook Fisher, Holtwood, Emma married to Benuel Esh, Peach Bottom, Henry Fisher, Rebecca Fisher, both of Ronks, Fannie Fisher, Pearisburg, VA; 52 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel married to Rachel Smucker Fisher, Ronks. He was preceded in death by: 3 sisters, Rebecca Fisher, Elizabeth Fisher, and Rachel Stoltzfoos; 2 brothers, Joseph and Omar Fisher.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 9 a.m. with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola
