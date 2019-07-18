David S. Crowl joined his wife Madlyn in heaven Sunday evening July 14th, 2019 at 94 years of age. He was proud that he never spent a night in the hospital and he died peacefully with his friend Beverly F. Smith at his side. He lived a good long life. He told many stories of his youth on the farm in southern York Co., PA, walking to school with a rifle and pocket knife and playing pranks on his siblings. Dad bought a farm at age 17 from a neighbor. He used to take a boat across the Susquehanna River to go to work at the Holtwood power plant.
In 1946 he met my Mom who was maid of honor at her best friend's wedding and Dad was best man for his friend. Many weekends he took the train to Jeannette, PA to court my Mom. She also traveled by train and horse through the snow to visit him. They married and had 65 years together.
The majority of those years he worked for PP&L; he did construction, welding, carpentry, concrete, maintenance, anything and everything. When he retired as head of maintenance at the Holtwood Hydro Plant they hired 2 young engineers to take his place. He was always a hard worker and never took a sick day. Besides work he was a Scoutmaster for over 20 years for Troop 91, trustee and deacon at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Masonic Lodge.
Family was very important to him as we spent much time visiting close and distant relatives growing up. As empty nesters they took up motorcycling and with Mom on the back, traveled across the country 5 times. In retirement they switched to a motor home and completed 49 states plus parts of Canada. He would have driven to Hawaii if it was possible! Had to fly for it and spent their 50th wedding anniversary in the 50th state, making it to all 50 states. Dad really showed another side of himself as he took over all the household duties while Mom had Alzheimer's. True love was strong. A year or so after Mom passed, we met Beverly at church in Florida and he enjoyed life again. I'm so thankful for her being part of his life.
In the middle of all that David Jr. (1951-1989), myself, Ann Crowl Meyer (husband Roy) and Thomas Crowl (wife Hannah) were born and raised. My Dad has 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. His siblings and their spouses are all deceased; Bill, Irene, Elmer, Jessie (Heffner) and Otho.
