David S. Brackbill, age 56 of Willow Street, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Eileen Shank Brackbill with whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Ruth Groff Brackbill of Willow Street and the late Norman Brackbill. He was a member of Pequea Brethren In Christ Church in Lancaster. He was a graduate of Solanco High School. David worked for Paul Risk Construction as a superintendent for 35 years. He presently was working for Tel Hai Retirement Community as their renovations superintendent. He was loved by many and worked hard at helping others. In his free time, he loved spending time with his family, especially his precious granddaughters, Olivia and Adalyn.
Surviving besides his wife and his mother are 3 children: Jonathan, husband of Amanda Fieles of Willow Street, Jenna and Jocelyn Brackbill, both at home, 2 granddaughters, and 5 brothers: Ed, Tom, Ken, Barry, and Mike. He was preceded in death by his sister Susan.
A funeral service will take place at Byerland Mennonite Church, 931 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, on Saturday, April 2nd at 1 p.m. with a viewing time from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Pastors Keith Roberts and Dawn Groff will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
