David S. Bair, Sr. of Sarasota, FL and formerly East Petersburg, PA passed away January 27,2023 after a 14-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife Linda of almost 40-years, 3 amazing kids, Marion Myers wife of Larry Myers, Jr., Manheim, David, Jr., and Samuel of Sarasota FL. Also 5 awesome grandchildren, Eddy, Mikey, Dakota, and his princess Abby Myers and Cameron Bair.
Also, his siblings John Snyder, Karen Swan, Barb Kintzel, Sue Hollinger, and Robert Bair. His 2 daughters of his heart Jess Oravec and Becca Baker and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents David and Joan Bair.
Dave was born and raised in the Buffalo N.Y. area but found his way to PA and that is where he met the love of his life. He spent the next 30 years there raising his family. He worked for Thomson 60 Case from 1987-2001. He then became a bundle driver and carrier for Lancaster Newspaper until he moved to Sarasota. He was an amazing woodworker, and many people are blessed to have some of his many creations.
He loved the Lord with all his heart and would tell anyone who listened his testimony. There will be a memorial service at his church, Colonial Oaks Baptist Church in Sarasota on March 4th at 11:00 AM and then a service Saturday June 17, 2023 at Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata at 1 PM.
