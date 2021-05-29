David Ryan Beiler, four day old infant of Reuben Jay and Mary Ann Fisher Beiler of 62A McIlvaine Road, Paradise, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Women and Babies Hospital.
Besides his parents, he is survived by maternal grandparents, David and Mary Ellen Fisher of New Holland and paternal grandparents, Jacob and Mary Beiler of Narvon.
The funeral was on Friday, May 28, 2021 at the late home. Interment was in Gordonville Cemetery. Furman's, Leola
