David Russell Chapin, 84, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Russell E. and Dorothy (Habecker) Chapin. David was the husband of Hazel E. (Gebhard) Chapin with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage.
David was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1957. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. David worked in sales at Rustoleum before joining Engle Printing and retired in 2002. He was a member of Mount Joy Church of God, VFW Post 5752 of Mount Joy, and American Legion Post 185 Mount Joy. David enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, and was a devoted Bible reader.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Hazel, is a son, David Chapin, husband of Sophie of Mount Joy; two grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Dean and Duane Chapin.
A graveside service honoring David's life will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Joy Church of God, 30 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552.