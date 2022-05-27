David Ray Martin, 76, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at home.
He was born in Lancaster to the late David W. and Lizzie W. (Martin) Martin and was the husband of Irene (Sensenig) Martin.
He was a member of Pequea Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
David was a roofer.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by three children, Wanda, wife of Stephen Fox of Ephrata, Sharon, wife of Jeffrey Martin of Port Trevorton, Dale, husband of Natalie Martin of Denver; six grandchildren and eight siblings, Walter M. Martin of Mt. Aetna, Evelyn, wife of John David Huber of Myerstown, Ruth Ann, wife of Earl S. Hurst of Ephrata, Alvin M., husband of Marian (Martin) Martin of Lebanon, Lawrence M., husband of Arlene (Martin) Martin of McClure, Andrew M. Martin of Oley, Nelson Jay, husband of Karen (Nolt) Martin of Lititz, and Lois, wife of Wesley D. King of Denver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason L. Martin.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022, from 5 to 8 PM at the Farm Crest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 9:15 AM, at the Farm Crest Chapel, with further services at 10:00 AM, at Pequea Mennonite Church, 4121 Redwell Road, Gordonville, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
