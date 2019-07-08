David R. Weaver, Sr.

David R. Weaver, 73, of Ephrata, PA, died peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Thursday, July 4, 2019 after a 35 year battle with Parkinson Disease.
Dave was born to the late Wilbur E. and Leona R. Weaver on October 28, 1945 and grew up in Elizabethtown, PA.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathryn Long Weaver; four children and five grandchildren: daughter, Wendy Weaver White, son, David R. Weaver, Jr., husband of Paula Moyer Weaver, with grandchildren: Leah Kate and Aiden Paul Weaver, daughter, Amy Weaver Ledger, wife of Fredrick Leger with grandchildren: Z. Cole, A. Chase, and M. Connor Ledger, and son, Matthew Douglas Weaver; and two brothers: Daniel R. Weaver of Sandy, Oregon and Wilbur R. Weaver of Elizabethtown, PA.
Dave had a passion for building things and as a teacher he shared that love with his students, who still have many of the useful projects he had them build in his class.
Dave had a love for life and used his talents in many areas. Besides building and remodeling, he built sets for plays, ran a sound business with his children, DJ'd for WIOV, was active in HAM Radio (KA3CNK) and enjoyed boating and fishing.
He designed and built a very unique home for his family. The duodecillion shaped home attracted a lot of attention.
He was a graduate of Hershey Vocational High School and McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas. In addition to the students he taught in his class, Dave also helped train many student teachers from Millersville University.
He loved his children and grandchildren, in addition to his relatives that he joked and laughed with at family reunions. He will be missed by all. We loved his zest for life and look forward to being with him again at the resurrection.
There will be a visitation from 1-2 p.m. and memorial service for David at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th at Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation (www.parkinson.org) and/or Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster (www.hospiceconnect.org).
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com