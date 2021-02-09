David R. Wanamaker, 52, of Holtwood passed away Saturday morning, February 6, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. David was born in Ephrata on May 11, 1968, the son of the late Raymond E. Wanamaker and Betty A. Siegler Wanamaker.
David worked for many years as a contractor doing plumbing and electrical work. He loved doing hands on work with electronics. He was a model train enthusiast and enjoyed watching wrestling.
David will be missed by his mother, Betty with who he lived; daughter, Hannah G. Garloch of Spring Grove; sisters, Amy E., wife of George Reed of Holtwood and Jenny L. Zeplin. He was preceded in death by his brother, John E. Wanamaker.
Graveside services will be held in the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at a later date. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
