David R. Smith, 70, of Landisville passed away in his home July 23, 2022. Born in Fremont Ohio, Mr. Smith was a manager in the Busing and Transportation Industry.
Surviving to mourn his passing is his daughter, Laura Arment (Mark C. Arment), his step grandson Oliver Mark Arment, and his brother Thomas Mark Smith of Washington Crossing, PA.
A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12 noon at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M.
To offer a condolence kindly visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
