David R. Parkhouse, 86, of Ephrata, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Parkhouse.
He was the son of the late Geroge Parkhouse Jr. and Annabel Kennedy.
David worked at the former Lukens Steel Company as a crane operator for 35 years; he retired in 1998. He was a lifetime member of the Ephrata Elks Lodge #1933 and member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata.
He is survived by his three children, Vicki, Michael, and Daniel. Five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
