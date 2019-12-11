David R. Mowrer, 62, of Elizabethtown, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He was the husband of Kathleen F. Brady Mowrer, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage this past October 26th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert C. and Betty Jane Hart Mowrer.
David had been a member of IBEW Local 743 and formerly 414, serving as a journeyman electrician throughout Lancaster County for 37 years, until his retirement on April 1, 2019. He was a very proud union man.
He enjoyed fishing and NASCAR, but the greatest treasures of his life are his 5 beloved grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his children: Robert J. married to Doris Mowrer of Oak Ridge, NJ, and Veronica L. married to Matt Umbrell of Elizabethtown; and by his 5 grandchildren: Sarah, Jackson, Hannah, Kaitlyn, and Tyler; and by his sister, Susan Wyse of Columbia.
Friends will be received by his family on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1-2PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Memorial Service to follow at 2PM. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions, helping others in his name, to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. To send condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
