David R. Landvater, Sr., 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Halifax, died Sunday December 13, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of the late Delores (Hufford) Landvater for 62 years. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Jacob and Fannie (Hess) Landvater.
David was a tow motor driver for Sperry/New Holland for 35 years before retiring in 1990. David enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes in his younger years, and flew them at numerous air shows across the country. He also participated in tractor pulls and earned many 1st place trophies and ribbons with his stock 450 Farmall.
Surviving are three daughters; Sandra Eby companion of Barry Dissinger, Halifax, Joyce Landvater, Hershey, Patricia wife of Donald Flowers, Newmanstown; three grandchildren; Crystal & Harold Eby, and Craig Landvater; a step granddaughter Janna Flowers; three great-grandsons; a sister, Ruthann Herr, Hershey; and two brothers, James husband of Janet Landvater, Hershey, and Kenneth husband of Audrey Landvater, Mount Joy. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a son, David R. Landvater, Jr.
Due to current public health guidelines, services will be private. Interment will be held at Shope's Mennonite Cemetery, Highspire. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »